About this product
Cookies LemonNade THCa Disposable Vape 2 Grams
The LemonNade THCa Vape offers a premium vaping experience with 2mL of pure THCa, free from additives or preservatives. Designed as an all-in-one device, it requires no separate battery, making it perfect for on-the-go use. Each vape is 3rd party lab tested to ensure purity, potency, and compliance with <0.3% Delta-9 THC.
Cannabinoids: THCa
Capacity: 2mL
All-In-One; no separate battery pack needed!
Perfect for on-the-go use
Contains no additives or preservatives
3rd Party Lab Tested
< 0.3% Delta-9 THC
LemonNade THCa Vapes Flavor Profile & Strain
Black Cherry Soda – Indica Hybrid
Guava Gelato – Indica Hybrid
Lemon Beltz – Sativa Hybrid
Lemonchello – Sativa Hybrid
Pink Pineapple – Sativa Hybrid
Purple Passionfruit – Indica Hybrid
Sherbert Swirl – Indica Hybrid
Sour Mango – Sativa Hybrid
Tahitian Lime – Sativa Hybrid
Watermelon Mojito – Indica Hybrid
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits
Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this product
About this brand
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
