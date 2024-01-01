Exotic Blend Infused Cubes – 6000MG Mango peach

by Aventus 8
HybridTHC 17.5%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

Escape to a tropical paradise with our Exotic Blend Infused Cubes in Mango Peach flavor. Packed with 500MG of premium infusion per cube, you’ll savor the delicious combination of ripe mangoes and juicy peaches in every bite. Treat yourself to a taste of summer and indulge in the tropical flavors of these infused cubes.

Tropical Mango Peach Fusion: Immerse yourself in the tropical paradise with the tantalizing blend of ripe mangoes and juicy peaches in every cube, offering a refreshing and exotic flavor experience.
High Potency: With 500MG of premium cannabis extract in each cube, these infused cubes deliver robust effects, potentially relieving stress, anxiety, and mild pain, while fostering relaxation and euphoria.
Convenient Dosage: Each cube offers a precise THC dosage, enabling users to effortlessly regulate intake and tailor their experience to match their preferences and tolerance levels for a personalized vaping journey.
Long-Lasting Relief: Revel in enduring relief provided by our infused cubes’ slow-release formula, guaranteeing gradual effects onset and extended relief duration while minimizing overpowering psychoactive effects.
Versatile Consumption: Featuring adaptable consumption methods, users can enjoy the infused cubes by themselves or mix them into beverages and edibles, offering convenience for effortless integration into daily routines.

About this strain

Peach Mango is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango D and Pineapple Silver Haze. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Peach Mango is 17.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Peach Mango typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Peach Mango’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peach Mango, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aventus 8
Aventus 8
Shop products
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:

At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.

Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:

Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.

Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:

At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.

Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:

Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.

Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:

Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.

Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.

Sunny Sun
CEO
Notice a problem?Report this item