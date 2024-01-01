About this product
Litto KTFO THC-A Kit INTRODUCTION
Litto KTFO THC-A AIO Kit is a button-activated THC-A All-In-One Kit with 2g (2000mg) premium THC-A. Litto KTFO is a new series of THC-A vape. Each kit is pre-loaded with 2g (2000mg) of potent and effective THC-A. Do not underestimate the effects of each puff. New users of THC-A are strongly advised to take one or two puffs in advance to build tolerance before taking more puffs. Feel free to use it as a third-party lab test for Litto KTFO potency and safety.
Features
• Capacity: 2g (2000mg)
• Battery Capacity: Internal Rechargeable
• Cannabinoid: THC-A
• Heating Element: Mesh Coil
• Preheat Function
• < 0.3% Delta-9 THC
• No Fillers
• 3rd Party Lab Tested
• Charging: Type-C Port (Cable not Included)
Litto KTFO THC-A Vape PACKAGE LIST
1 x Litto KTFO THC-A
LITTO Hemp’s Mango Slush Disposable from the packaging, a faint smell of ripe mango comes across, enticing users to try this Indica device. With every pull, the smooth taste of sliced mango hits the senses and places each individual under a cloud of mango-nificent flavor. After the initial taste of juicy mango, a second flavor of sweet earthy tones arrives, pushing away the fruit taste and replacing it with an irresistible combination of earthy mango.
About this brand
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
