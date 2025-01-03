About this product
510 Thread Compatible
900 mAh
Voltage: 3.3V - 4.8V
2 Click Pre-Heat Mode
On / Off Function / Click 5 Time Fast
Include USB Charger
Overcharge Protection
Draw-Activated Firing Mechanism: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is draw-activated, which means that it is activated by drawing on the mouthpiece. This eliminates the need for buttons, making it very user-friendly.
Portable and Lightweight: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is very small and lightweight, making it easy to carry around in your pocket or purse.
Variety of Colors: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is available in a variety of colors, so you can choose one that matches your style.
Durable Construction: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is made from durable materials that can withstand regular use.
Safe to Use: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is equipped with safety features to protect it from overheating and short-circuiting.
Compatible with a Wide Range of Vape Cartridges: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is compatible with a wide range of vape cartridges and pods. This makes it a versatile option that can be used with a variety of e-liquids
900 mAh
Voltage: 3.3V - 4.8V
2 Click Pre-Heat Mode
On / Off Function / Click 5 Time Fast
Include USB Charger
Overcharge Protection
Draw-Activated Firing Mechanism: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is draw-activated, which means that it is activated by drawing on the mouthpiece. This eliminates the need for buttons, making it very user-friendly.
Portable and Lightweight: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is very small and lightweight, making it easy to carry around in your pocket or purse.
Variety of Colors: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is available in a variety of colors, so you can choose one that matches your style.
Durable Construction: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is made from durable materials that can withstand regular use.
Safe to Use: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is equipped with safety features to protect it from overheating and short-circuiting.
Compatible with a Wide Range of Vape Cartridges: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is compatible with a wide range of vape cartridges and pods. This makes it a versatile option that can be used with a variety of e-liquids
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
510 Thread Compatible
900 mAh
Voltage: 3.3V - 4.8V
2 Click Pre-Heat Mode
On / Off Function / Click 5 Time Fast
Include USB Charger
Overcharge Protection
Draw-Activated Firing Mechanism: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is draw-activated, which means that it is activated by drawing on the mouthpiece. This eliminates the need for buttons, making it very user-friendly.
Portable and Lightweight: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is very small and lightweight, making it easy to carry around in your pocket or purse.
Variety of Colors: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is available in a variety of colors, so you can choose one that matches your style.
Durable Construction: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is made from durable materials that can withstand regular use.
Safe to Use: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is equipped with safety features to protect it from overheating and short-circuiting.
Compatible with a Wide Range of Vape Cartridges: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is compatible with a wide range of vape cartridges and pods. This makes it a versatile option that can be used with a variety of e-liquids
900 mAh
Voltage: 3.3V - 4.8V
2 Click Pre-Heat Mode
On / Off Function / Click 5 Time Fast
Include USB Charger
Overcharge Protection
Draw-Activated Firing Mechanism: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is draw-activated, which means that it is activated by drawing on the mouthpiece. This eliminates the need for buttons, making it very user-friendly.
Portable and Lightweight: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is very small and lightweight, making it easy to carry around in your pocket or purse.
Variety of Colors: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is available in a variety of colors, so you can choose one that matches your style.
Durable Construction: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is made from durable materials that can withstand regular use.
Safe to Use: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is equipped with safety features to protect it from overheating and short-circuiting.
Compatible with a Wide Range of Vape Cartridges: The Cookies Slim Twist Battery is compatible with a wide range of vape cartridges and pods. This makes it a versatile option that can be used with a variety of e-liquids
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
Notice a problem?Report this item