Axea

Axea

1:1 Topical Cream 250mg

About this product

Mildly scented with menthol, this non greasy cream is infused with Arnica and balanced THC and CBD cannabis extract.

This product is infused with a balanced amount of THC and CBD cannabis extract, and Arnica oil. It goes on smoothly, absorbs quickly. AXEA CO2-extracts their indoor-grown cannabis flower to extract full-spectrum CBD/THC Oil for each product. Enriched with menthol to provide a pleasant cooling sensation. Massage into skin. Avoid broken skin or sensitive areas. For topical use only.
