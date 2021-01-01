1:1 Topical Cream 250mg
About this product
Mildly scented with menthol, this non greasy cream is infused with Arnica and balanced THC and CBD cannabis extract.
This product is infused with a balanced amount of THC and CBD cannabis extract, and Arnica oil. It goes on smoothly, absorbs quickly. AXEA CO2-extracts their indoor-grown cannabis flower to extract full-spectrum CBD/THC Oil for each product. Enriched with menthol to provide a pleasant cooling sensation. Massage into skin. Avoid broken skin or sensitive areas. For topical use only.
This product is infused with a balanced amount of THC and CBD cannabis extract, and Arnica oil. It goes on smoothly, absorbs quickly. AXEA CO2-extracts their indoor-grown cannabis flower to extract full-spectrum CBD/THC Oil for each product. Enriched with menthol to provide a pleasant cooling sensation. Massage into skin. Avoid broken skin or sensitive areas. For topical use only.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!