About this product
Time in the back forty is meant to be enjoyed, not additional work. Back Forty milled flower is intended to be your no-work flower strain, perfect for joints and bowls. Always using quality flower, never trim and sticks, Back Forty aims to give you a better experience for less.
Sour Kush is a Hybrid cross between OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The aroma can be fairly potent with sweet citrus scent so you may want be deep in the back forty. Just like the aroma, the taste is citrus with hints of garlic. With potency peaking at 21%, this strain should definitely be part of your back forty backpack. Take a trip and explore the Back Forty.
About this strain
Sour Kush, also known as "Sour OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.
Sour Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
459 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
