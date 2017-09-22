Time in the back forty is meant to be enjoyed, not additional work. Back Forty milled flower is intended to be your no-work flower strain, perfect for joints and bowls. Always using quality flower, never trim and sticks, Back Forty aims to give you a better experience for less.

Sour Kush is a Hybrid cross between OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The aroma can be fairly potent with sweet citrus scent so you may want be deep in the back forty. Just like the aroma, the taste is citrus with hints of garlic. With potency peaking at 21%, this strain should definitely be part of your back forty backpack. Take a trip and explore the Back Forty.