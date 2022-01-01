If your back forty is in Bedrock, we have the perfect strain for you! Back Forty Fruity Pebbles OG is a hybrid that is a cross between Green Ribbon and Tahoe Alien and is grown with organic practices. The scent is just what you'd expect, sweet fruit! On top of the great smell, these nugs look great in a bowl as they are vibrant and bright . This strain has THC potency of up to 23% and is packaged in a resealable foil pouch to make sure your bud stays fresh. Back Forty requires no introduction because it already feels familiar. With a product suite that fits seamlessly into your day-to-day and without the need to overthink it, Back Forty provides a better experience for less. Take a trip and explore the Back Forty.

