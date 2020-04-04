Perfect for laid back sunny afternoons in the back forty, Wedding Pie is the marriage of Wedding Cake x Grape Pie. This Indica can reach potencies of up to 26% and boasts a terpene content of up to 2.89%. Plenty of Trans-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Farnesene, Limonene, and alpha-Bisabolol make these vibrant green buds rich with a spicy, cracked pepper flavour. Our Wedding Pie is packaged in a resealable foil pouch to make sure that it stays fresh for the long haul. Take a trip and explore the Back Forty.

