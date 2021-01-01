Loading…
Logo for the brand Bake Sale

Bake Sale

All Purpose Flower Indica

About this product

All Purpose Flower (Indica) is a blended product that offers quality whole buds with pungent aromas and approachable THC levels. Conveniently packaged in a resealable pouch, it can be used in a variety of ways, on its own or combined with other cannabis products.

A great value ingredient for cannabis cooking consumers who are perfecting recipes or just experimenting with decarboxylation and infusing food at home for the first time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!