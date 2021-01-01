Bake Sale
All Purpose Flower Indica
About this product
All Purpose Flower (Indica) is a blended product that offers quality whole buds with pungent aromas and approachable THC levels. Conveniently packaged in a resealable pouch, it can be used in a variety of ways, on its own or combined with other cannabis products.
A great value ingredient for cannabis cooking consumers who are perfecting recipes or just experimenting with decarboxylation and infusing food at home for the first time.
