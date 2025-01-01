Cotton Candy Flavor – Satisfy your sweet tooth with our nostalgia-inducing organic cotton candy gummies. You’ll enjoy a combination of caramelled vanilla, with candy-coated berry and fruity notes in every bite.



Made using organic ingredients, vegan friendly, and gluten-free, our Cotton Candy Gummies are delicious and a step above other CBD edibles on the market. Each gummy is infused with 10mg or 25 mg (depending on pack) of pure CBD and precisely formulated to guarantee an exact dose and incredible flavor every time.



At Balance CBD, we are devoted to providing our customers with the very best CBD products on the market. Our CBD is derived from carefully cultivated hemp plants, held to the highest selection and screening standards in the USA. Like all of our CBD edibles, our Cotton Candy Gummies are made in-house and infused with CBD by culinary professionals in a GMP certified facility, you won’t find your typical store-bought candy at Balance CBD.



Like all of our CBD Edibles, our Cotton Candy Gummies are doctor-formulated and third-party lab tested to guarantee they exceed industry quality standards. Our gummies are made using natural ingredients, free of artificial flavors and preservatives. They do not contain any THC so you can enjoy them without the worries of being impaired.



To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.

