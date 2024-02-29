Our Natural CBD Oil Tinctures come in 500mg, 1000mg and 1500mg strengths. Let’s kick things up a notch with a higher potency dose of CBD. This naturally flavoured CBD oil that you’ve come to love and expect from Balance CBD, is made from 100% organic hemp, All Natural and Plant-based. The Full-Spectrum Tincture is a great way to receive the synergistic benefits of the whole-plant with additional cannabinoids and terpenes, conveniently packed in a small travel-sized bottle and is lab tested to ensure it has < 0.3% THC. Formulated with organic liquid coconut oil, this tincture can be added to your food and beverages, or straight under your tongue for rapid, fast-acting relief – all day or night.



Our natural cbd oil tinctures blend is taste-free and pleasant to use on its own, while its also an ideal option for adding to your tea, coffee or food.



Details – Enjoy the benefits of our Full-Spectrum CBD oil that includes naturally occurring plant proteins, minerals, vitamins, terpenes and flavonoids to deliver the whole-plant entourage effect, maximizing the potency, effectiveness, and therapeutic scope of your CBD product.



Balance CBD Tinctures are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our tinctures are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD, organic liquid coconut oils and infused with all natural terpenes for added benefits.



To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.

