Beaucoup
Effect-Based Edibles
About this brand
In response to inconsistent user experience in the edible market LTRMN created Beaucoup, a terpene-enhanced edibles line for consumers seeking a curated cannabis experience. Beaucoup is formulated with proprietary terpene profiles to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences you can trust.
- Product lines include Hard Candies, Caramels, and Gummies
- Available in THC, CBD, and 1:1
- Consistent effect-based SKUs
- Clean Green Certified Distillate
- Product lines include Hard Candies, Caramels, and Gummies
- Available in THC, CBD, and 1:1
- Consistent effect-based SKUs
- Clean Green Certified Distillate
Products by Beaucoup
Show me