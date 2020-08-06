Loading…
Benchmark Botanics Inc.

CBD Charlotte's Angel

HybridTHC 1%CBD 15%
Sativa | THC: <1% CBD: 10% -15%

CBD Charlotte’s Angel is Potanicals Green Growers designated high CBD, low THC strain option. The result of our careful cultivation efforts is a lush lime green bud with distinct red hairs woven throughout. An engaging taste of herbs, pine and classics Canadian West coast diesel flavours are sure to satisfy those who access CBD Charlotte’s Angel.

Body-buzz; Clear-headed; Calming

Diesel; Pine; Herbal

Terpinolene; Alpha-Pinene

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

