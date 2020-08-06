Benchmark Botanics Inc.
About this product
Sativa | THC: <1% CBD: 10% -15%
CBD Charlotte’s Angel is Potanicals Green Growers designated high CBD, low THC strain option. The result of our careful cultivation efforts is a lush lime green bud with distinct red hairs woven throughout. An engaging taste of herbs, pine and classics Canadian West coast diesel flavours are sure to satisfy those who access CBD Charlotte’s Angel.
Effects:
Body-buzz; Clear-headed; Calming
Flavours:
Diesel; Pine; Herbal
Dominant Terpenes :
Terpinolene; Alpha-Pinene
CBD Charlotte's Angel effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
