Benchmark Botanics Inc.
About this product
Hybrid | THC: 18% - 23% CBD:<1%
An Indica-dominant hybrid (70% Indica, 30% Sativa), Critical 2.0 is the result of crossbreeding Critical with a moisture-resistant phenotype of Critical resulting in a considerably stronger version of the original strain. Sugary sweet flavors and aromas abound, accompanied with strong senses of euphoria and body relaxation.
Effects:
Euphoric; Energizing; Relaxing
Flavours:
Lemon; Pine; Spice
Dominant Terpenes:
Myrcene; Caryophyllene; Limonene
An Indica-dominant hybrid (70% Indica, 30% Sativa), Critical 2.0 is the result of crossbreeding Critical with a moisture-resistant phenotype of Critical resulting in a considerably stronger version of the original strain. Sugary sweet flavors and aromas abound, accompanied with strong senses of euphoria and body relaxation.
Effects:
Euphoric; Energizing; Relaxing
Flavours:
Lemon; Pine; Spice
Dominant Terpenes:
Myrcene; Caryophyllene; Limonene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!