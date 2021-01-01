Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Critical 2.0

Buy Here

About this product

Hybrid | THC: 18% - 23% CBD:<1%

An Indica-dominant hybrid (70% Indica, 30% Sativa), Critical 2.0 is the result of crossbreeding Critical with a moisture-resistant phenotype of Critical resulting in a considerably stronger version of the original strain. Sugary sweet flavors and aromas abound, accompanied with strong senses of euphoria and body relaxation.

Effects:
Euphoric; Energizing; Relaxing

Flavours:
Lemon; Pine; Spice

Dominant Terpenes:
Myrcene; Caryophyllene; Limonene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!