Sativa | THC: 16% - 25% CBD: <1%
Sticky cone shaped buds of vivid light green, the Sativa dominant Dela Haze is truly eye-catching. With the dominant terpenes of myrcene and terpinolene providing the fresh taste of mango and citrus, Dela Haze boasts a flavour profile not to be missed.
Effects:
Energetic; Happy; Euphoric
Flavours:
Citrus; Earthy; Woody
Dominant Terpenes :
Pinene; Myrcene; Terpinolene
