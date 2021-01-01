Loading…
Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Dela Haze

About this product

Sativa | THC: 16% - 25% CBD: <1%

Sticky cone shaped buds of vivid light green, the Sativa dominant Dela Haze is truly eye-catching. With the dominant terpenes of myrcene and terpinolene providing the fresh taste of mango and citrus, Dela Haze boasts a flavour profile not to be missed.

Effects:
Energetic; Happy; Euphoric

Flavours:
Citrus; Earthy; Woody

Dominant Terpenes :
Pinene; Myrcene; Terpinolene
