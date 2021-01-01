Benchmark Botanics Inc.
About this product
Hybrid | THC: 16% - 23% CBD: <1%
The result of blending an OG Kush, GG hybrid and blueberry strain, Gluberry OG, brings together the best of all parental strains. Boasting compact and resinous buds, Glueberry OG is high THC,50：50sativa：indicate hybrid. This strain has flavour notes of ripe berries and citrus, made more complicated by pine and diesel notes.
Effects:
Relaxed; Happy; Euphoric
Flavours:
Diesel; Citrus; Earthy
Dominant Terpenes :
Caryophyllene; Myrcene; Limonene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!