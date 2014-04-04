Loading…
Green Haze

SativaTHC 17%CBD
Sative | THC: 14% - 18% CBD: <1% | Greenhouse Grown

A bud by any other name would taste just as amazing: Green Haze is the designated name for our outdoor grown variety of Dela Haze.

Energetic; Happy; Euphoric

Citrus; Earthy; Woody

Pinene; Myrcene; Terpinolene

Focused
58% of people report feeling focused
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
33% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
12% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
