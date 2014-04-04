Benchmark Botanics Inc.
Sative | THC: 14% - 18% CBD: <1% | Greenhouse Grown
A bud by any other name would taste just as amazing: Green Haze is the designated name for our outdoor grown variety of Dela Haze.
Effects:
Energetic; Happy; Euphoric
Flavours:
Citrus; Earthy; Woody
Dominant Terpenes :
Pinene; Myrcene; Terpinolene
Green Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Focused
58% of people report feeling focused
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
33% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
12% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
