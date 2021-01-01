Benchmark Botanics Inc.
About this product
Hybrid | THC: 17% - 21% CBD: <1% | Greenhouse Grown
From our green house operations in Pitt Meadows, Greenberry OG is our outdoor-grown variation of Glueberry OG: the same great flavor profile and the same beautiful buds now infused with the vitality of natural light.
Effects:
Relaxed; Happy; Euphoric
Flavours:
Diesel; Citrus; Earthy
Dominant Terpenes :
Caryophyllene; Ocimene
From our green house operations in Pitt Meadows, Greenberry OG is our outdoor-grown variation of Glueberry OG: the same great flavor profile and the same beautiful buds now infused with the vitality of natural light.
Effects:
Relaxed; Happy; Euphoric
Flavours:
Diesel; Citrus; Earthy
Dominant Terpenes :
Caryophyllene; Ocimene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!