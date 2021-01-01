Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Greenberry OG

Buy Here

About this product

Hybrid | THC: 17% - 21% CBD: <1% | Greenhouse Grown

From our green house operations in Pitt Meadows, Greenberry OG is our outdoor-grown variation of Glueberry OG: the same great flavor profile and the same beautiful buds now infused with the vitality of natural light.

Effects:
Relaxed; Happy; Euphoric

Flavours:
Diesel; Citrus; Earthy

Dominant Terpenes :
Caryophyllene; Ocimene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!