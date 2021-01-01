Benchmark Botanics Inc.
About this product
Hybrid | THC: 20% - 23% CBD: <1%
Lemon Z’s parentage of Lemon G and Zkittles ensures that those who access this Indica dominant hybrid will experience the robust flavour of berries, lemon, tangy grapefruit with notes of mossy and earthy aromas.
Effects:
Relaxed; Tingly; Cerebral
Flavours:
Sweet; Earthy; Lemon
Dominant Terpenes :
Pinene; Myrcene; Limonene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!