Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Lemon Z

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Hybrid | THC: 20% - 23% CBD: <1%

Lemon Z’s parentage of Lemon G and Zkittles ensures that those who access this Indica dominant hybrid will experience the robust flavour of berries, lemon, tangy grapefruit with notes of mossy and earthy aromas.

Effects:
Relaxed; Tingly; Cerebral

Flavours:
Sweet; Earthy; Lemon

Dominant Terpenes :
Pinene; Myrcene; Limonene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!