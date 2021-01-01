Loading…
Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Nebula 2

THC: 4% - 8% CBD: 6% -10%

It all must start somewhere, and Nebula 2 is a great place to start. A near balanced blend of lower THC and CBD values, Nebula 2 with its sweet honey and fruity flavours is a perfect entry point for new cannabis users. Begin to explore your body’s relationship with THC/CBD and learn what works and what does not.

Effects:
Relaxed; Happy; Euphoric

Flavours:
Pine; Menthol; Mint

Dominant Terpenes :
Myrcene; Limonene; Caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!