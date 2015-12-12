Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Snow Bud

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Hybrid | THC: 12% - 18% CBD: <1%

A hybrid of Afghani and South African genetic, Snow bud is visually identifiable by its red hair, and crystal-white trichomes covered buds. Skunky smell and clear hints of cinnamon are part of this bud's terpene profile.

Effects:
Relaxed; Energetic; Sleepy

Flavours:
Earthy; Skunk; Woody

Dominant Terpenes :
Caryophyllene; Myrcene; Limonene

Snow Bud effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
6% of people say it helps with headache
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!