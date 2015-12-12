Benchmark Botanics Inc.
Hybrid | THC: 12% - 18% CBD: <1%
A hybrid of Afghani and South African genetic, Snow bud is visually identifiable by its red hair, and crystal-white trichomes covered buds. Skunky smell and clear hints of cinnamon are part of this bud's terpene profile.
Effects:
Relaxed; Energetic; Sleepy
Flavours:
Earthy; Skunk; Woody
Dominant Terpenes :
Caryophyllene; Myrcene; Limonene
Snow Bud effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
6% of people say it helps with headache
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!