Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Think Fast

About this product

Sativa | THC: 19% - 23% CBD: <1%

Our flagship Sativa strain, Think Fast is a unique combination of Think Different and Power Plant. Dominant terpenes of myrcene, humulene and caryophyllene give Think Fast the rich aroma of melon and florals with a robust flavour of earth, pine, and musk: sweet and savory all in one.

Effects:
Creative; Cerebral; Energetic

Flavours:
Earthy; Pungent; Pine

Dominant Terpenes :
Caryophyllene; Myrcene; Limonene
