Benchmark Botanics Inc.
About this product
Sativa | THC: 19% - 23% CBD: <1%
Our flagship Sativa strain, Think Fast is a unique combination of Think Different and Power Plant. Dominant terpenes of myrcene, humulene and caryophyllene give Think Fast the rich aroma of melon and florals with a robust flavour of earth, pine, and musk: sweet and savory all in one.
Effects:
Creative; Cerebral; Energetic
Flavours:
Earthy; Pungent; Pine
Dominant Terpenes :
Caryophyllene; Myrcene; Limonene
