Benchmark Botanics Inc.
About this product
Sativa | THC: 20% - 23% CBD: <1%
Tutti Frutti is a Sativa dominant hybrid and the culmination of the diverse genetics of Green Haze, Blue Haze, Thai Landrace and Diesel. Users will be treated to lavish flavours of sweet berries, citrus, lavender with an astringent herbal finish.
Effects:
Energetic; Euphoric; Creative
Flavours:
Sweet; Citrus; Herbal
Dominant Terpenes :
Carophyllene; Myrcene; Linalool
Tutti Frutti is a Sativa dominant hybrid and the culmination of the diverse genetics of Green Haze, Blue Haze, Thai Landrace and Diesel. Users will be treated to lavish flavours of sweet berries, citrus, lavender with an astringent herbal finish.
Effects:
Energetic; Euphoric; Creative
Flavours:
Sweet; Citrus; Herbal
Dominant Terpenes :
Carophyllene; Myrcene; Linalool
Tutti Frutti effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
69 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
37% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!