The Bend Bud Company is a high-quality Recreational Indoor Cannabis producer in Bend, OR. specializing in 100% Indoor production while upholding the integrity and culture of the cannabis community that surrounds us here in Central Oregon.



We share Oregon's excitement for legal recreational cannabis, and like many of our local peers and colleagues, we transitioned from a medical background and have had the blessing of a fifteen-year relationship with this powerful plant. As passionate growers, we take pride in knowing that the cannabis we grow is done with love and intent, taking connoisseurs to all the places they’d like to be!



The Bend Bud Company occupies a spacious 100% indoor grow facility where we play with a variety of strains, keeping things fresh and unexpected. We take pride in cultivating interesting, flavorful, boutique strains that are always fun to learn from. Of course, we grow the tried and true standards that most cannabis connoisseurs know and come to expect. Whether it's high or low or somewhere in between, you're sure to find something that suits your needs.



With a passion for horticulture and a lifetime of agricultural experience. We work hard to produce a product we are proud of and know you'll love. So, look for our BBC signature strains on the shelf at your local dispensary and enjoy the fruits of our labor.

read more