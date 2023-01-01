A complete high pressure system, temperature controller, sprayers, sensors, root chamber, power supply, plumbing, switched AC adapter (control your own lights), templates and guides, computer system and IO board package with all the wiring, and most importantly the Aero Open software.
Bifarm is an AgTech startup and a provider of soilless solutions that maximize harvest quality and yields. Our focus is precision aeroponics with automated control. Our solutions provide higher yields, better quality, quicker grow cycles, consistent results along with lower operating costs. We work with growers on customized FutureFarm solutions.