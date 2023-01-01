BIFARM AeroXPS PRO is a 4 sqft. computer-managed high-pressure aeroponics grow system that provides unified climate and irrigation control for the most efficient indoor growing experience.



The grow system features sensors for continuous measurement of pH, EC, climate temperature & humidity, a built-in nutrient chiller/heater, precision aeroponics regulator, and hardware interfaces to climate control equipment. It manages the growing environment based on real-time data.



Use cases show that Bifarm High-Pressure Aeroponics dramatically increases the yields up to 2X compared to the indoor hydroponics setup, reduces 70% of the workload, and significantly saves over 70% to 95% nutrient and water consumption.



The advanced system powered by GrowOS provides functions such as autopilot plant care attendance, calendar-based grow environment setting plans, remote system control & access to growth information including image and history charts, and 24/7 monitoring with alerts through mobile apps and emails. Apps are available for iOS, Android, and the web.

