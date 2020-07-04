Dough Lato has a rich genetic background with Dolato and Moonbow coming together to create one beauty of a bud. For those who like to go deep that’s Dolato (Gelato 41 x Do-Si-Dos) and Moonbow (Zktlz x Do-Si-Dos). The name Dough Lato might make you think of a nice quiet doughnut shop that serves little coffees. The aroma is burnt rubber meets gas and sweet dough. Buds are very dense and take on a diverse galaxy of greens and purples, with brighter yellowy-green pistils that pop like flairs from a tailpipe.