A potent sativa-leaning strain with spade-shaped buds and burnt orange pistils. Expect a sweet citrus aroma with hints of diesel and spice.



Big Buds. Big Terps. Big Bag. Not all flower is worthy of an ounce, except Big Bag. Lemon Margy’s parents (lineage) Lemon Jack x Frozen Margy have come together to create a bright citrus aroma thanks to a unique bushel of terps: terpinolene, limonene, β-ocimene, myrcene, β-pinene. Expect to experience a sweet citrus trifecta of lemon, lime and grapefruit with an undercurrent of diesel and faint finishing notes of spice. Lemon Margy is a sativa-leaning strain with dense spade-shaped buds, featuring burnt orange pistils and a healthy coat of trichomes. Just imagine, all those citrusy terps just waiting for you in that Big Bag…