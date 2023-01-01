http://www.bighitclub.com



The heritage brand known for quality, Champion, produces this customization-oriented, short-sleeve unisex t-shirt. This Champion t-shirt has the iconic Champion "C" logo on the left sleeve and no tag on the neck label. It is a lightweight, classic fit tee made of 100% ring spun cotton.



.: 100% cotton (fiber content may vary for different colors)

.: Light fabric (6.1 oz/yd² (206 g/m²))

.: Classic Fit

.: Tag-free neck label

.: "C" logo on the left sleeve



