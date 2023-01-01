The heritage brand known for quality, Champion, produces this customization-oriented, short-sleeve unisex t-shirt. This Champion t-shirt has the iconic Champion "C" logo on the left sleeve and no tag on the neck label. It is a lightweight, classic fit tee made of 100% ring spun cotton.
.: 100% cotton (fiber content may vary for different colors) .: Light fabric (6.1 oz/yd² (206 g/m²)) .: Classic Fit .: Tag-free neck label .: "C" logo on the left sleeve
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!