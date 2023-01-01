bio365 produces coco-based, biologically active, biochar-enhanced growing media optimized for controlled environment agriculture. Our environmentally-friendly mixes, manufactured and stored exclusively indoor for cleanliness and consistency, help cultivators achieve high quality and maximum profitability.



Developed by a team of leading soil scientists, biochar experts, and cultivators, our mixes provide optimal characteristics for cannabis plants to thrive.



Our organic soils lower your total cost of cultivation, improve product quality, and are beneficial for the environment. Our lineup is designed for all types of cultivation including indoor, greenhouse, and outdoor growing practices.



