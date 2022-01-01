Kurall topical butter is a powerful blend of CBD & exotic kinds of butter. Great for pain relief, inflammation, scars, black spots, stretch marks and open wounds to aid healing time. All organic ingredients with no dyes or perfumes this topical butter is non-greasy and absorbs right into the skin with powerful analgesic effects that go to work immediately.



1000 mg 92% CBD Concentrate

Aloe Vera Butter

Mango Butter

500 iu Vitamin E

Can be applied to open wounds