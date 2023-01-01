Blanca Nova (CBD Moon Rocks) - This batch was made using the Purple Queen hemp flowers. We cover the buds in an "Iso-Glue"- made with 99%+ CBD Isolate then liberally coat them with More Isolate! The result is a potent (60%+ CBD) and tasty Moon Rock that will certainly put you in the right "head-space"!! Preferred Time of Use: Evening Total CBD – 58.829% THC (Delta 9) - .9% Total THC - .274% Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 60.486%
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.