Blanca Nova (CBD Moon Rocks) - This batch was made using the Purple Queen hemp flowers. We cover the buds in an "Iso-Glue"- made with 99%+ CBD Isolate then liberally coat them with More Isolate! The result is a potent (60%+ CBD) and tasty Moon Rock that will certainly put you in the right "head-space"!! Preferred Time of Use: Evening Total CBD – 58.829% THC (Delta 9) - .9% Total THC - .274% Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 60.486%

Show more