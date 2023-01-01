100% organically harvested from our Premium CBD flowers. This product is ready for use in teas, full spectrum tinctures/infusions or high-quality extraction. The Trim/Shake primarily consists of "Sugar Trim" that is collected from hand-manicuring cured buds. One should expect there to be some minor stick and fan leaf material included as well. There are a lot of options. Can't decide what to pick? By choosing "BudTender's Choice", we will choose our favorites for you!
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.