CBG Asteroids (Moon Rocks) – This new batch was made using the Purple Haze hemp flowers. We cover the buds in an "Iso-Glue"- made with 99%+ CBD Isolate then liberally coat them with Lemon Cream Diesel (CBG) Kief resulting in a potent and tasty Moon Rock that will certainly put you in the right "head-space"!! Preferred Time of Use: AnyTime Primary Terpenes: Beta-Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Trans-Caryophyllene Total CBD - 28.805% Total CBG - 5.32% THC (Delta 9) - .102% Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 35.645%

