CBN ISOLATE - CBN, or Cannabinol, is a hemp derived cannabinoid that is currently being used to combat sleep disorders and assist in pain relief by several people who’ve report positive results. Available in 1 gram, 2 grams, or 5 grams options. Packaged in 1-gram Containers up to 5 grams. Black Tie CBN Isolate contains 96.24% CBN and .27% THC Delta-8. Total cannabinoid content of 96.51% per 1 gram serving (965mg/g). Recommended Use: Use CBN powder to formulate tinctures, oil, topicals, and more. This CBN product is generally used in formulating other products such as oils, tinctures, and lotions. Users should not consume CBN straight.
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.