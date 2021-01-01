About this product

Last Call (also known as MK Ultra) is a high-THC indica strain and one of our best sellers. It is made up of light and dark green buds with fiery amber hairs accented throughout. This strain contains distinct sweet and fruity aromas, combined with earthy undertones. Its three most prominent terpenes are Terpinolene, Myrcene, and Limonene. Last Call contains 16-20% THC; for that reason, it is for experienced consumers. Remember to start low and go slow.