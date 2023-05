The next level Blazy Susan tray is here, and the future is green. Designed and manufactured in the United States using cutting edge Hemp Plastic Polypropylene Composite and North American Hemp. This biodegradable material breaks down 5x faster than raw resin and is carbon negative! Designed especially for big rollers - This tray is full of function!



The main tray area is ergonomically shaped for maximum hand comfort, with a deep recession for rolling larger joints or blunts. Once you're done rolling, easily empty any leftover herbs into your grinder or jar using the integrated herb funnel. Additionally, the tray is dishwasher safe and can be cleaned with Isopropyl alcohol to remove the most stubborn sticky spots!



Features:



3″ Grinder Cutout

Wide and Open Rolling Area with an indented center portion to make rolling and stuffing cones easier!

Bic and Clipper Lighter Holes

Various Holes for Rolled Goodies and Vape Pens along with a 14mm male slot.

Slots for 1-1/4 and King Size Rolling Papers

Cell Phone Slot (for vertical or horizontal viewing)



All Hemp Trays come with a lifetime replacement warranty! Just contact us at help@blazysusan.com

