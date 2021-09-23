The iconic 4-piece, 3-chamber grinder has been the staple of the industry for a good reason: it’s simply the best design. The Blazy Grinder is here to fill the needs of the many with a solid 3-chamber grinder that will do the job well, is made with solid parts, and won't cost an arm and a leg.



Our grinder comes in 3 different colors and sits perfectly in the 3″ holders of all our Blazy Susans and Trays. Ready for smooth service to make sure every sesh starts off without a hitch!



Features:



4-Piece, 3-Chamber Design

Kief Catcher on the bottom with scoop tool

High Quality Finished Aluminum

3 Different Colors

