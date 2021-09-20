Blazy Susan Cotton Buds are designed for the serious concentrate connoisseur who likes to keep their quartz clean and sparkling after each use.



Our triple-wrapped Cotton Buds are colored with food safe dye that won’t leave any residue or taste after use. Highly absorbent with a sturdy bamboo stick - What more could you ask for in a cotton swab? These sturdy pink Q-tips will be up for any task you throw at them.



Cotton buds / Q tips are essential for anyone who likes to keep their dab rig and nail clean. Get the most out of your concentrates and really taste the flavors by keeping your banger flawless after each and every dab.



Our cotton buds are available in pink or white, and come in 100 and 300 count packaging so you can pick the right size for your sesh!

