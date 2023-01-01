Rolling papers and pre rolled cones shouldn’t be boring - Try our famous Blazy Susan Pink Pre Rolled Cones! Proudly vegan and non-GMO, our Pink Papers and Pink Pre Rolled Cones are made in France using premium materials that deliver a high-quality slow burn with no added aftertaste or unwanted smell!



These are the tried and true classics - the original Blazy cones. Our cones are our most popular product line for a reason. Even for those who can roll perfect joints, cones are still a great thing to have on hand. Sometimes you don't have time to twist up a joint. Sometimes you just don't feel like it. Sometimes you need to share with someone who can't roll. Either way, ever real stoner could stand to have some cones on hand at all times!



This 1,000 counter is for real smokers only. Stock up, and have Blazy cones for days!



Comes with:



1,000 Blazy Susan Pink Cones

Show more