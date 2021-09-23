The original Blazy Susan Pink Papers are the premier pink rolling paper on the market. Rolling papers shouldn't be boring - so smoke pink! Proudly vegan and non-GMO, our Pink Papers are made in France using premium materials that deliver a high-quality slow burn with absolutely no aftertaste. Come for the pink, and stay for the quality. Our rolling papers are made out of 14.5GSM wood pulp for maximum self-stick and durability. Thin papers that are tough help even the most amateur roller feel like a pro!



1 and 1/4" rolling papers are the industry standard size - however, our booklets come with 50 papers. That's almost double the industry average of 32 papers per booklet! Get more bang (and smoke) for your buck.





