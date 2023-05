The Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray features an innovative design with small compartments for all different types of smoking accessories and supplies! This tray was built from the ground up through consumer feedback, and has more functionality than anything on the market - As well as being one of the coolest smoking products you've ever seen.



The original tray features a high-end birch wood finish and conversion varnish covers the exterior surface to lock in a smooth wood style. The varnish is completely food safe and guarantees your experience to start as fresh as possible when rolling out on the tray. This tray is available in a number of different styles as well, including Pink, Black, and Cherry!



There are numerous features that set the Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray apart, and a lot of them are multi-functional to keep up with your growing collections:



-A 3" Cutout for grinders and torches

-Silicone dab station/ashtray included

-Built-in silicone slick for easy cleanup

-2 open flat areas with a wide base, to make rolling easier

-Several holes to hold tools, vapes, and prerolls

-Slots for standard rolling papers booklets

