Our Blazy Susan Silicone Dab Mats are the perfect home for your dab rigs and dab accessories - keep your space clean and free of sticky messes! These are super durable and will be an awesome conversation piece for your next dab sesh. Once you switch to a silicone dab mat, you'll never go back.



This dab mat is 8" in diameter. Although it is designed to fit in the center of your Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray, it works great as a standalone product as well.



Available in pink and green - grab both and never worry about dab messes again!

