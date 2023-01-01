The Blazy Susan Silicone Dab Station is a one of a kind storage solution that every serious dabber needs in their arsenal. With various sizes of inserts and slots for all of your dab nails, dab tools, and cotton buds, this dishwasher safe Dab Station is sure to keep your dab setup tidy and neat. While it is designed to fit perfectly within your Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray, it works just as well as a standalone product as well.



Available in 6 colors, including pink, purple, green, black, blue, and teal!

