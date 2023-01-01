The Blazy Silicone Deluxe Ashtray / Bowl Cleaner is the most convenient and nifty ashtray in the game! This ashtray is dishwasher safe, making it super easy to keep it fresh and clean. It's also extremely durable - you don't have to worry about breaking this tip like with other ashtrays. The bowl cleaner tip is perfectly sharp and makes emptying your bowl incredibly easy and satisfying.



While this ashtray is designed to fit safely inside the inserts on your Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray, it works perfectly as a standalone product as well. Lightweight and durable, the Blazy Silicone Deluxe Ashtray / Bowl Cleaner works both indoors and outside. It's great to travel with as well - bring one on your next camping trip to keep your butts and roaches in one place.



This amazing ashtray is available in 6 colors including pink, green, black, blue, teal, and purple - grab one for every room that you smoke in!

