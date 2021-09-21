Our brand new Blazy Susan Stainless Steel Rolling Trays are a perfect portable rolling solution. Measuring 7" x 9.25" and weighing in at only 9oz, these trays are amazing for at home or on-the-go use. They tuck easily into a bag, and are super durable - they're not going to get dinged up like lower quality tin trays.



Available in a stunning Purple or beautiful Rose Gold, these trays are a stylish addition to any smoke session!

