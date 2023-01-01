The same smoke you know and love - now in a different color! Our unbleached line of papers and pre rolled cones are made with the exact same paper as our original Pink Papers - just without the pink. We realize that pink isn't for everyone, so we wanted to provide an option for those people. These papers and cones are still the real deal. Slow burning, durable, and with no unwanted smell or taste added to your joint smoking experience - the unbleached papers and cones can stand toe to toe with any rolling paper available on the market.



Our 50 count cone jar is by far our most popular size. This is a great option, both in terms of value and convenience. The jar is a perfect size to throw in your bag when you're on the go, or to leave at home on your smoking station. Whether you're trying our cones for the first time, or doing your monthly re-up, the 50 count is the go to choice for people in the know.

