The same smoke you know and love - now in a different color! Our unbleached line of papers and pre rolled cones are made with the exact same paper as our original Pink Papers - just without the pink. We realize that pink isn't for everyone, so we wanted to provide an option for those people. These papers and cones are still the real deal. Slow burning, durable, and with no unwanted smell or taste added to your joint smoking experience - the unbleached papers and cones can stand toe to toe with any rolling paper available on the market.



1 and 1/4" rolling papers are the industry standard size - however, our booklets come with 50 papers. That's almost double the industry average of 32 papers per booklet! Get more bang (and smoke) for your buck.

