AC/DC

HybridTHC 1%CBD 14%
This premium whole flower, dried cannabis is a descendant of Ruderalis and Cannatonic cannabis, bred by Resin Seeds.

It is a CBD dominant, evenly balanced Sativa and Indica hybrid with a Pinene and Caryophyllene terpene profile.

ACDC effects

606 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
