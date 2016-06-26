Blissco
CBD Shark Shock
This premium whole flower, dried cannabis has a balanced cannabinoid ratio, crossed between White Widow and Skunk #1 by Dinafem Genetics, and has a subtle tropical fruity aroma.
It is a CBD dominant, Indica hybrid with a Caryophyllene and Limonene terpene profile.
Shark Shock effects
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
